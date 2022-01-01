Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit set to go to trial

Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against her record label is set to head to trial.

The 27-year-old rap star - whose real name is Megan Pete - previously filed a lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment over its definition of an album, with Megan accusing the label of trying to keep her locked into her contract.

By contrast, 1501 Certified Entertainment insists that Megan's 'Something For Thee Hotties' compilation does not constitute an album, meaning she's yet to fulfil the terms of her contract with the company.

But now, a judge has insisted that the case should proceed to a trial.

Rolling Stone reports that Megan's response filing read: "Pete should be allowed her day in court to present evidence and testimony to the jury demonstrating that she has done all that was required of her in the delivery and release of her albums."

Megan is seeking at least $1 million in damages.

The chart-topping star previously accused her label of of blocking her music.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper explained that she tried to negotiate aspects of her contract with 1501 after signing a deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation management, who made her more aware of some of the clauses in the deal with the label.

Speaking to her fans on her Instagram Stories, Megan said: "When I signed, I didn't really know what was in my contract.

"I was young, I think I was, like, 20. So when I got with Roc Nation, I got management, real management.

"I got real lawyers, and they were like, 'Do you know that this is in your contract?' And I was like, 'Oh that's crazy, no I didn't know.'"