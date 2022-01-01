London Grammar’s Hannah Reid proud to overcome stage fright

London Grammar’s Hannah Reid is “really proud” to have overcome stage fright.



The ‘Strong’ singer – who is joined in the band by Dan Rothman and Dominic ‘Dot’ Major’ – has spoken openly in the past about her battle with nerves when she’s performing but no longer feels “overwhelmed” before a show and can “work through” her anxiety.



Asked about her battle with stage fright, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I’m really proud to say that I’m much better than I was. I’m so much more confident on stage than I ever have been. I will always struggle with the anxiety of it but it’s more ordinary now.



“I think when I started out I would get so severely shy and it was just very overwhelming to me but I’m just more experienced now and can work through it a lot easier.”



Meanwhile, Hannah also confessed to a surprising love of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, but admitted her tastes are very diverse.



She said: “I love Britney, but that’s because I love all music. I love the good singers and I love Britney – she’s an amazing dancer.



“I love Christina Aguilera as well, but then I really love bands like Coldplay and Fleetwood Mac.”



The group love performing at festivals because they can be in the company of other artists, while also having the comfort of their own fans in the audience.



Hannah said: “The festivals we’ve had, we’ve had some amazing fans at the front so it makes us feel like it’s our own headline show. But it is a different vibe, for sure.



“It’s kind of nice though because there’s a lot of artists there who we really admire and feel more of a part of things with them.”