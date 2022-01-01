Dumped Drake lyrics found in Memphis factory dumpster could fetch $20k

Lyrics allegedly penned by a young Drake were discovered in a dumpster near his uncle's Memphis factory.

According to TMZ, the handwritten lyric sheets were found in the trash after the factory closed down, and they are now expected to fetch around $20,000 (£16,574) at the Moments In Time auction.

One song is called 'Come Spring' and the lyrics include: “We’re in the age of conflict and knowledge / But we’re trapped in this cage of barbed wire and wreckage with the freedom to go to college / The freedom to indulge and dissolve ourselves in the process / The law says / You have witnessed / an audience in the race of silence.”

Drake released the track 'Come Winter' on his 2006 mixtape ‘Room For Improvement’, and seemingly decided to ditch the could-be sequel.

Meanwhile, Drake was recently said to have lost $1 million after placing a bet on Argentina to beat France in the 2022 World Cup final.

Little over a month after losing a whopping $2 million on a UFC bet, the hip-hop superstar lost megabucks again after Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout in Qatar on December 18.

According to Vulture, the 'Hotline Bling' rapper lost because he placed a "bet in a market where extra time isn't counted and the result is determined based on the score after 90 minutes of play."

Otherwise, he would have walked away with $2.75 million.

In November, TMZ revealed Drake placed $2 million on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his bout against Alex Pereira during UFC 281 in New York, however, the latter won.

If it had gone the other way, the 36-year-old star would have banked $2,900,000.

The multi-millionaire hasn't had much luck of late.

A week prior, it was revealed that Drake and his collaborator 21 Savage were being sued by the publishers of Vogue magazine for $4 million.

Conde Nast filed a lawsuit against the stars for allegedly using the fashion bible's name without permission to promote their new album, 'Her Loss'.