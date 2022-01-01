Jennifer Lopez was 'scared' to express vulnerabilities on new album

Jennifer Lopez was "scared" to delve into her vulnerabilities on her new album.

The superstar recently announced that she has recorded This Is Me... Now, a sequel to her 2002 record, This Is Me...Then.

Many of the songs were inspired by her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, whom she married in July following a brief engagement back in the early 2000s.

"We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life and we decided we were going to be together forever. The whole message of the album then is, 'This love exists. This is a real love.' Now I think what the message of the album is very much if you were wondering if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don't," she told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe. "Because true love does exist and some things do last forever and that's real. I want to put that message out into the world and that does take a lot of vulnerability. But I couldn't stop myself and some parts of it scare me. And I think parts of it scare Ben too. He's like, 'Oh, do you really want to say all this stuff?' And I'm like, 'I don't know how else to do it, baby.'"

And JLo revealed that the Argo director is a big fan of all of her music, but especially This Is Me...Then.

"He loves that album. He loves that music. He knows all of the words. You know what I mean? It's crazy. He also was with me while I was creating it," the 53-year-old continued. "It was that over and over again for two years while we were together, two-and-a-half years that we were together. He knows it so well and he loves it so much. He's my biggest fan, which is awesome, and supporter."

This Is Me... Now is set to drop in 2023.