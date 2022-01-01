Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made a rule about North's social media use

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West have made a rule for their nine-year-old daughter North's social media usage.

The Stronger rapper publicly aired his grievances about North being on TikTok "against (his) will" earlier this year and Kim responded by insisting that North, the eldest of their four children, was always supervised by an adult.

In a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow on The goop Podcast on Tuesday, Kim revealed that she and Kanye have a rule about North's social media presence.

"I have made a rule with their dad about it, you know, he's not happy about that, I respect that," she shared. "It can only be on my own phone. It's not something where she can scroll and look at things... We don't do comments."

The 42-year-old revealed that she sees their joint TikTok account, which has almost 12 million followers, as North's "creative outlet" because it gives her a platform to create mini-movies and show off her talent for special effects make-up.

"I take it as more of a creative thing, as long as it's age appropriate and they're having fun. It's so annoying because I just won't have my phone for so long because she'll take it and be doing that," Kim noted. "It's something they (North and her friends) love to do and as long as they're monitored, I'm OK with that."

The SKIMS founder also told Gwyneth that North briefly ran an Instagram account for their dogs but it didn't work out.

"That wasn't working for me. I was like, 'This is just too much access' so that only lasted like two days," she added.

Later in the discussion, Kim revealed that she and North make a quick TikTok video every morning before breakfast.

Kim and Kanye finalised their divorce in November.