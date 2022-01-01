NEWS Cheryl prepares for West End debut as she ‘moves mum in’ for support Newsdesk Share with :





Cheryl is currently preparing for her West End debut and she has reportedly moved her mum Joan into her family home to look after son Bear while she goes out to rehearsals.



According to Heat World, “Cheryl really deliberated for months over whether to take the role. At first, she turned it down, saying it wasn’t really an option as a single mother. But ahead of her 40th next year, she’s realising she’s always had a dream to become an actress – and if not now, then when?”



“Cheryl knows it will completely dominate her life for the next few months. She’s already started rehearsals and her mum Joan has moved in for now. Liam will also be spending more time there – Cheryl’s joked that him and Joan are going to be roomies for the next few months. He’s doing some of the school runs and has totally cleared his schedule. His parents are delighted at the opportunity to get involved, too.”



Cheryl has spent the past few years away from the limelight to raise her son Bear. She last released music in 2019 with single ‘Let You’, with previous release ‘Love Made Me Do It’ in 2018.



She starred as a judge in ‘The Greatest Dancer’ in 2019 and 2020.



More recently, Cheryl, alongside her Girls Aloud bandmates Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, have raised over one million pounds for breast cancer charities, in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding.



Taking over from Laura Whitmore, Cheryl will star as ‘Jenny’ in the West End hit ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’ from 21st January until April 2023.



Tickets are selling fast and are available now.