Drake denies flying woman out to meet him for night of passion

Drake has denied that he flew a woman out for a romantic encounter then ditched her when she recorded footage of him on her phone.

The hip-hop superstar, 36, used his Instagram Stories to seemingly respond to a viral video in which the woman detailed the alleged fling, writing: "Never met. Never spoke. Never flew. I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given s**t is sad out here."

In her TikTok video, the woman claimed the Hotline Bling rapper direct messaged her after she posted a story mentioning him while she was wearing lingerie.

She alleged an online chat and follow-up texts led to Drake booking her a flight to see him, after which he made her sign a non-disclosure agreement.

In the video, she alleged he asked her if she wanted kids, before strongly intimating they had sex, saying what they did was "self-explanatory" and they "did not use protection".

According to the woman, the Canadian rapper became angry after she tried to record a video of them together, slapping the phone out of her hand and booting her out.

"After he had slapped the phone out of my hand, he was like, 'You gotta go,'" she added. "I was like, 'Just 'cause I recorded you? Really?' But I had posted the video on my Instagram. All the receipts are on my Instagram, so I don't got time for y'all to be like, 'I'm lying' and all of that. Because what do I have to lie for?"