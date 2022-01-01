Meek Mill gets 20 incarcerated women out of jail for Christmas

Meek Mill posted bail for 20 incarcerated women so they could spend time with their families over Christmas.



Staff at the rapper's nonprofit organisation REFORM Alliance recently revealed on Instagram that 20 women jailed on remand at Philadelphia's Riverside Correctional Facility were granted a Christmas reprieve by the musician.



"The women, who were unable to afford bail, will now be able to spend the holiday season with their families and loved ones," charity staff announced. "Five women were released today and will be reunited with their families, with the goal of 15 more women being released in the coming week. The women will also each receive a gift card to purchase groceries or gifts for the holidays."



In a statement to Billboard, Meek said he was delighted to use his success to help those let down by mass incarceration.



"For families impacted by the criminal justice system, the holidays can be an extremely challenging time," he said. "No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can't afford bail, and no child should be without their parents during this time if we can do something about it. I'm grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year."



The rapper spent years in and out of prison owing to 2008 gun and drugs charges, followed by subsequent parole violations.



The 35-year-old, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, has become known for carrying out festive good deeds in his native Philadelphia, and early in December, he played American football at the Philadelphia Eagles practice facility with kids whose parents are in jail.