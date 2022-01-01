Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West marriage felt like her first 'real' union

Kim Kardashian has admitted her marriage to third husband Kanye West felt like her first "real" union.

During a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow on The goop Podcast on Tuesday, the reality star revealed her marriages to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries didn't feel as real as her union with Kanye.

"I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real (one)," she explained. "The first one, I just don't know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was."

Kim, whose divorce from Kanye was finalised in November, told Gwyneth that she is in no rush to find a new partner but is open to the idea of getting married for the fourth time.

"I have this fantasy in my head like fourth time's a charm, it's gonna work out," she shared. "Now I feel like I will definitely take my time. I would be okay (with) a forever partnership as well. I think I would definitely want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time.

"I really do want to be single for a few years. I'm on a good solo mission right now. I have either sisters or friends (who are) all in the same place, and that feels so good and fun and I'm going to soak up every minute of it."

The actress then asked Kim if she feels done having more children and the SKIMS founder declined to rule out the idea.

"So I do (feel like having kids is behind me)," she replied. "I just don't want to ever say... never say never. I'm at the, obviously, right at the end of that conversation. I said I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision, so whatever's meant to be will be."

Kim and Kanye share four children; North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.