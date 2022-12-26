Courtney Love says Kurt Cobain and Lana Del Rey are the only 'true musical geniuses' she knows

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
Courtney Love says Kurt Cobain and Lana Del Rey are the only “true musical geniuses” she has ever known.
The Hole frontwoman ruled the Nirvana lead singer - and her late husband - and the ‘Born to Die’ hitmaker as the only people in the industry who “can Spielberg anything”.
Appearing on the comic Marc Maron’s podcast ‘WTF’ on Monday (26.12.2022), the 58-year-old rocker said: “Lana and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever known And by that I mean they can Spielberg anything.”
Courtney gushed about the 37-year-old songstress - who is releasing a new album ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ in March 2023 - comparing her “integrity” to that of Kurt, who died in 1994 by suicide and with who she had daughter Frances Bean, now 30.
She continued to the 59-year-old comedian: “She’s got the integrity that Kurt had. The only two people I know that I can say [that about].
“By the way, Stipe? Bono? Yes, these are people that I know and love. Billie Joe, sure. But Lana? She’s got a magic thing. And she’s not even f***** up!”
The ‘Epic’ hitmaker also revealed she had been working on new music - the first since the 2010 Hole record ‘Nobody’s Daughter’, which was made in collaboration with Dirty Pretty Things guitarist Anthony Rossomando and Justin Parker, a longtime collaborator of Lana - and that it won’t be rock as it’s “not a thing”.
Courtney shared that she did pen a track ‘Kill F*** Marry’ in response to the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp legal drama and “earworm and a half” named ‘Justice for Kurt’.