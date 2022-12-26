Courtney Love says Kurt Cobain and Lana Del Rey are the only 'true musical geniuses' she knows

Courtney Love says Kurt Cobain and Lana Del Rey are the only “true musical geniuses” she has ever known.

The Hole frontwoman ruled the Nirvana lead singer - and her late husband - and the ‘Born to Die’ hitmaker as the only people in the industry who “can Spielberg anything”.

Appearing on the comic Marc Maron’s podcast ‘WTF’ on Monday (26.12.2022), the 58-year-old rocker said: “Lana and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever known And by that I mean they can Spielberg anything.”

Courtney gushed about the 37-year-old songstress - who is releasing a new album ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ in March 2023 - comparing her “integrity” to that of Kurt, who died in 1994 by suicide and with who she had daughter Frances Bean, now 30.

She continued to the 59-year-old comedian: “She’s got the integrity that Kurt had. The only two people I know that I can say [that about].

“By the way, Stipe? Bono? Yes, these are people that I know and love. Billie Joe, sure. But Lana? She’s got a magic thing. And she’s not even f***** up!”

The ‘Epic’ hitmaker also revealed she had been working on new music - the first since the 2010 Hole record ‘Nobody’s Daughter’, which was made in collaboration with Dirty Pretty Things guitarist Anthony Rossomando and Justin Parker, a longtime collaborator of Lana - and that it won’t be rock as it’s “not a thing”.

Courtney shared that she did pen a track ‘Kill F*** Marry’ in response to the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp legal drama and “earworm and a half” named ‘Justice for Kurt’.