Rapper Theophilus London reported missing

Rapper Theophilus London has been reported missing by his family.

The hip-hop star's relatives flew to Los Angeles to file a missing person report with the city's police department (LAPD) on Tuesday after trying to find his location for the last few weeks.

The 35-year-old, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, has been inactive on social media since mid-July and his loved ones have not been able to get hold of him since that time.

"Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles," London's family said in a statement to multiple outlets.

"On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public's help with any information as to London's whereabouts."

London's father, Lary Moses London, said to his son directly, "Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son."

The family concluded the statement by asking anyone with information about London's location to reach out to the LAPD or the rapper's cousin Mikhail Noel via his Instagram account @iamdjkellz.

London, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, has worked with musicians such as Kanye West, Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Ellie Goulding and Big Boi throughout his career.

He released three studios albums - Timez Are Weird These Days, Vibes and Bebey - between 2011 and 2020, with the second record being executive produced by West.

He was also nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for featuring on West's 2015 track All Day alongside Paul McCartney and Allan Kingdom.