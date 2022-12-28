Pixie Lott set to duet with The Voice Kids winner

Pixie Lott could team up with the winner of 'The Voice Kids' for a duet.

Isrealla Chris, 14, was crowned winner of the ITV singing series on Wednesday (28.12.22) and now the teenager has admitted that she would love to work with mentor Pixie, 31, she begins her career.

She said: "I would really love to do chart music. I'd love to sing with Pixie. She is one of the most kind and most understanding people I have ever met. She has helped me a lot. "

The teen singer went on to add that Pixie - who outside of the show is known for having released a string of her own hits including 'Mama Do','Boys and Girls' and 'Cry Me Out' - helped her with her self-confidence and is sure she can achieve something in music now that she has won.

She told The Daily Star's HotTV Column: "Pixie helped me to discover and connect with my emotions and helped me with my confidence. Going forward, I know I can achieve something. "

Israella Chris - who wowed the judges with her performance of Christian hyn 'How Great Thou Art' in the final - added that the whole experience of the show has changed her life because she "doubted" her singing abilities before signing up to take part.

She said: "The experience [of 'The Voice'] was really life-changing and going on the show has really helped me confidence-wise. Before the show, I hadn't really explored my singing and I was very doubtful of myself."