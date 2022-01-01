Bidding war over Sugababes reunion

The Sugababes are the focus of a bidding war from record companies.

The group's original line-up - Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy - have reunited and are keen to record new music to celebrate their 25th anniversary next year, and record labels are fighting over who gets to snap them up.

A music insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "There are lots of Nineties and Noughties acts which reunite and it’s a bit cheesy and full of nostalgia, but the original Sugababes are actually cool, credible artists.

“They have really impressed people at the major labels this year with their voices.

“The reaction from fans proves they are really a viable act to have huge success with new music.

"They have some great ideas for songs and reckon they can win over a whole new generation of Sugababes fans.

“The hope is that they will sign to a label at the beginning of the year and have new music out at some point in the next 12 months."

They recently released 'The Lost Tapes', their leaked and unreleased 2014 album - to streaming services.

Meanwhile, the Sugababes had originally planned to launch their comeback in 2020 - but their ambitions were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an Instagram Live, Keisha previously explained: "We had so many plans.

"2020 was our anniversary year, we built it up to do so many things but it didn’t happen, so we have to restructure.

"We just have to be motivated to do it and passionate about it and once we are actually in the studio it flows really easily for us. But it’s about getting us all on the same page on the same date and the pandemic makes it really tricky.

"It just has to be organic and be on the same page as far as our schedules are concerned."

Meanwhile, Siobhan revealed the band had loved working on new music together.

She said: "There's nothing concrete at the moment, but we are working on stuff all the time and definitely new music.

"We love making music together and that's something we're going to continue to do. And hopefully it won't be too long now, now that we can be in the studio together again."