H From Steps trending for ‘Twitter blocking’ blunder

H from Steps, whose real name is Ian Watkins, has been trending on the social media platform Twitter, all to do with blocking users who claim have never interacted with him, which even confused the star himself.



The hashtag #BlockedByHFromSteps started to trend last night, with users sharing screenshots of H’s profile with ‘@IanHWatkins has blocked you’ on their Twitter page.



After seeing the tweets, Ian was baffled as to why so many people had been blocked on his account, before later referring to some kind of ‘bot blocker’ service.



Taking to his Twitter, he said: ‘You have no power here.. be gone! Who knew there was a ‘bot blocker’?? Love it!!’



Later he then added: ‘I recently signed up for a clean up of ‘bots’ & ‘phobes’ … apologies if the blocking offended.. I didn’t do this manually! Merry Christmas’



It comes after Steps comprising Ian, Claire Richards, Faye Tozer-Smith, Lisa Scott-Lee and Lee Latchford-Evans, celebrated a glittering career spanning 25 years with their latest release, Platinum Collection which reached number one on the Official UK Albums Charts.



There are even plans for a Steps West End Musical. Chatting about the idea, Lisa said: "It is something that excites us as a band up on and we think we have a fantastic catalogue that would really lend itself to a West End musical, and so we are in talks. It would be an amazing thing to a cent do because we have all these wonderful highlights, from winning a BRIT Award to selling out all these arenas and number one albums.”