Bob Marley's grandson Jo Mersa Marley dies aged 31

Bob Marley's grandson Jo Mersa Marley has died at the age of 31.



A representative for the reggae artist, real name Joseph Marley, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone on Tuesday. A cause of death was not immediately given.



However, journalists with South Florida radio station WZPP claimed on Instagram that he died "unexpectedly from an asthma attack" and "was found in his vehicle" Tuesday morning.



Jo Mersa, the son of musician Stephen Marley, was born in Jamaica and moved to Miami, Florida when he was 11 years old. He followed his father and grandfather's footsteps by pursuing music and released his first song, My Girl, with his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley in 2010. He released his first EP, Comfortable, in 2014 and his second, Eternal, last year. He also appeared on Jamaican reggae group Morgan Heritage's Strictly Roots record, which won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2016.



It Wasn't Me hitmaker Shaggy paid tribute to Jo Mersa on Instagram by writing, "So saddened by the news of the passing of this young king @jomersamarley sending prayers and condolences to the Marley family."



Meanwhile, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted, "My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph's friends and associates and to the Reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere. His untimely passing at the young age of 31y.o. is a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation."



Jo Mersa is survived by his wife and daughter.