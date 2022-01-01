Kendrick Lamar reveals why he keeps off social media

Kendrick Lamar is largely mute on social media because he doesn't want to brag about "how good" he is.

The hip-hop megastar - who is a devout Christian - wouldn't want to get "lost in [his] ego" using apps like Instagram.

He told New York Times: “My social media, most of the time, is completely off.

“Because I know, like ... I can easily smell my own s***.

“I know ... Like, I’m not one of those dudes that be like, Oh, yeah, I know how good I am, but I also know the reason why I’m so good is because God’s blessed me with the talent to execute on the talent, and the moment that you start getting lost in your ego, that’s when you start going down.”

Meanwhile, when Kendrick was having doubts about his latest album, 'Mr Morale and the Big Steppers', it was his children who gave him the push to release the record.

The 35-year-old rapper - who has two young children with fiancée Whitney Alford - explained recently: "When I got to completion and I said, 'I may or may not put this out; I'm not going to put this out; it's way too much,' I thought about my children.

"I thought about when they turn 21, or they're older in life, and when I got grandchildren, or if I'm long gone -- this can be a prerequisite of how to cope. That's the beauty of it for me."

Kendrick learned to understand unconditional love from his children.

The 'Humble' rapper believes it is important to let his family grow up to make their own decisions and have their own experiences.

He said: "A lot of times, we play with the idea and don’t necessarily know if it’s real, until you feel it.

"My children allowed me, in their development as human beings beginning to walk and talk, to remove my ego, to know that my children, too, will have their own independence.

"That allows me to understand the unconditional love on my end.

"Will I allow them to be themselves? Will I allow them to journey off in the world and experience life for what they know of? That’s love, to me."