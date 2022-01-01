Terry Coldwell: East 17 were ahead of their time

Terry Coldwell believes East 17 were ahead of their time.



The 48-year-old singer – who started the band in 1991 with Tony Mortimer, John Hendy and Brian Harvey – insisted the group’s music is still relevant today and would fit in well with the style of many current artists.



He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “If you listen to ‘House of Love’ which was the very first song we brought in 1992 if you listen to the lyrics it’s so relevant to what is going on in the world today, lyrically it’s timeless.



“I think a lot of the East 17 tracks they were so different to any other artist around at the time. You can listen to them now and a lot of them fit into today’s music scene.”



While Terry is the only founder member still with the group, he’s proud to be keeping their name alive.



He said: “I’ve driven East 17 forward. We’re brilliant on stage, look, we’re not all the originals, I’m the only original but we’re bringing back the nostalgia of the ‘90s to people and we’re brilliant at it.”



And the singer admitted he still brings out the famous white coat the group donned in the video for their iconic 1994 festive hit ‘Stay Another Day’ every Christmas.



Asked if he still has the coat, he said: “We bring them out every Christmas. We were them every night. They come out every Christmas, those white coats are iconic. Get them out of the loft and dust them down for another year.”



Terry has taken over Trace Xmas - which is available to watch on Sky channel 359 - to provide a rundown of his favourite ever festive hits on the dedicated Christmas TV channel, including East 17's 1994 Christmas number one 'Stay Another Day'.



Other stars to provide a Christmas rundown include Megan McKenna, Kerry Katona, Jo O’Meara, Justin Hawkins, Aurora, Mutya Buena, Gareth Gates, Tulisa and Lisa Maffia among many more.