Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with cancer

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with late stage cancer.

The musician's mother Carol Namatame revealed her son's condition in a Facebook post on Christmas Day, although she did not specify the type of cancer the 45-year-old has been diagnosed with.

"Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He's is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!" she wrote beside photos of the drummer. "He's is (sic) so strong and so brave and hanging in there!"

Seattle radio personality Marco Collins subsequently addressed Green's diagnosis in his own Facebook post later that day.

"Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band's tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer," he wrote. "Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good!

"Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he's got that in his corner!) Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We're all pulling for you!"

The indie rock band recently finished its tour, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of its second album, The Lonesome Crowded West, on 20 December. It's unclear when Green pulled out of the trek.

Modest Mouse are currently slated to perform at Lollapalooza South America music festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil in March 2023 but it is not known if Green will join his bandmates for the shows.

Green formed the band with lead singer/guitarist Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in Seattle, Washington in 1992. He took a hiatus from the group between 2003 and 2004.