Sam Fender doesn't like being compared to Bruce Springsteen.



The 'Getting Started' rocker has admitted that, despite being a huge fan of The Boss, 73, he is "not too keen on that tag".



Sam, 28, is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “I’m not too keen on that tag. I feel I would rather be me. It’s like, ‘hang on, I don’t just rip him off, I have ripped off loads of other people’.



He continued: “You take bits from everything as a musician. I have a saxophone and I am from a working-class town and I speak about working-class life, so it is easy to get stuck in.



“I can see where the crossover comes.”



Sam revealed back in May that he had teamed up with music legends Springsteen, Sting, and Mark Knopfler on a charity project.



He said: “Sting occasionally FaceTimes us, weirdly I always end up being in the bath.



"We were in the studio the other day. I did a charity thing with him and Mark Knopfler.



I just did some guitar stuff, which was the most f***ing nerve-wracking thing ever.



"Going in to do a guitar take on a Mark Knopfler song — he’s one of the best guitarists ever. Springsteen’s on it as well.”



The musician admitted earlier this year he had set his sights on cracking America.



He said of his goals for the year: "Write and record another record, tour that record. Go out to America, start doing stuff out there because we've not really scratched the surface of the States.



"It's flying over here and it's starting to fly in Europe."