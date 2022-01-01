Billie Lourd pays tribute to late mother Carrie Fisher on sixth anniversary of her death

Billie Lourd wrote a tribute post to her late mother Carrie Fisher six years after Carrie’s death.



In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Ticket to Paradise star acknowledged the six-year anniversary of her mother Carrie Fisher’s death.



Captioning a photo of herself and her late mother together, Billie wrote, “It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?). And unlike most other years since she’s died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life.”



Billie and her husband Austen Rydell welcomed their second child, Jackson, on 12 December. They also share two-year-old Kingston.



“My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn’t here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest,” the actress shared in her post. “For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone.”



She advised anyone experiencing both “magical” and “griefy” moments not to “ignore either”.



Carrie died 27 December 2016 at the age of 60 from cardiac arrest. The Daily Mail reports that traces of cocaine and heroin were found in her system after her death, which could have contributed to the heart attack.