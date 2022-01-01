Mel C pulls out of New Year's Eve performance in Poland

Mel C has withdrawn from her New Year's Eve show in Poland due to issues that don't align with her values.

The Spice Girls star announced her decision to cancel her Polish performance in a statement on Twitter on Monday evening.

"In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I'm afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year's Eve," read her statement. "I hope to be back there very soon. Hope you're all having a wonderful Christmas and best wishes for 2023."

The singer, also known as Sporty Spice, did not elaborate on what she has taken issue with, however, many of her followers assumed she was referring to the LGBTQ+ community and praised her for taking a stand against the conservative country.

Mel, who received the Celebrity Ally award at the 2021 British LGBT Awards, would have performed during a show for Poland's state broadcaster TVP, which has reportedly been accused of perpetuating propaganda against the LGBTQ+ community, according to Deadline.

While homosexual activity is legal in Poland, same-sex marriage and civil unions are not legally recognised, and Poland was recently found to have the worst protections for LGBTQ+ people in the European Union (EU) by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA).