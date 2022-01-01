Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears over co-parenting difficulties with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears as she opened up about the challenges she faces co-parenting with her ex-husband Kanye West in an interview.

During an appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL Podcast on Monday, the reality TV star shared that she goes to great lengths to protect her children - North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three - from the controversies surrounding their father.

"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on on the outside world," she said. "I'm holding on by a thread, I know I'm so close to that not happening, but while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can."

Kim explained that she will play the rapper's music in the car if the children request it and pretend like "nothing's wrong" because she doesn't want them to think of Kanye in a negative light.

"Then as soon as I drop them off I can have a good cry or... do what I got to do but like, I had the best dad. I don't want to get emotional... it's been a day for me... it's hard, like co-parenting, it's really f**king hard," she shared as she started to cry.

The 42-year-old added that she has "the best memories" of her late father Robert Kardashian and wants her children to have the same experience with the rapper.

"So if they don't know things that are being said or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?" she asked. "That's real heavy, heavy grown-up s**t (that) they're not ready to deal with, you know? When they are, we'll have those conversations. And I'll be so prepared. But until then, I'll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible."

Later in the conversation, Kim choked up again when she said that her kids will thank her one day for "not sitting here and bashing their dad when I could".

She also noted that she shared a post in support of Jewish people in response to Kanye's antisemitism controversy, but believes it's not really her place anymore to "jump in".

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and it was finalised in November.