Garbage have started work on eighth studio album

Garbage are working on a new album.

The 'Stupid Girl' band have started making a follow-up to their 2021 record 'No Gods No Masters' and lead singer Shirley Manson has spoken of the challenge of trying to better their last effort.

She said: "We started our eighth studio record a few weeks ago. We all still feel really excited when we get to make another record.

"I was so proud of 'No Gods No Masters' and I still am. I knew when we finished it that this is really good, we've made something really, really good.

"To follow up that record is a bit of a conundrum in a way.

"Musically I know we'll never run out of ideas. We get into the studio together and we jam and melodies come out and scraps of lyrics come out at the same time."

Shirley explained how she delves into her inner self before the band makes a new album to make sure she expresses herself musically.

The 56-year-old musician told the Kyle Meredith With podcast: "I have a feeling in my gut of things that I want to talk about.

"Every time I do a record I'm like, 'What is it you want to say? These are things you want to get off your chest before you die.'

"To get that out of your core is so thrilling. You feel like, 'Wow, oh my God, I've really touched on something here that I've wanted to get off my chest for so long.'"

Shirley previously admitted that the band are always taken by surprise when they receive good reviews.

She said: "To be perfectly frank, we’ve reached a point in our career where we just accept the worst.

“We are always quite surprised when we get a positive reaction. It’s not something we really expect or are accustomed to.”