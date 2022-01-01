Debbie Sledge wants Nile Rodgers collaboration

Debbie Sledge would “love” to work with Nile Rodgers again.

The 67-year-old singer - who now tours her group's greatest hits as Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary, alongside her daughter Camille Sledge, son David Sledge, her nephew Thaddeus, the son of late original Sledge member Joni Sledge, and singer Tanya Ti-et – teased her band are “working” on getting into the studio with the legendary Chic star, having previously collaborated with him during the disco era.

Asked about the possibility of working with Nile, she said: “I would love to, and we’re working on that. The thought of it is exciting, we have to get people on it.”

Camille added to BANG Showbiz: “Nile Rodgers said one time to me when we were backstage, ‘You want to do a song with me?’ I was like, ‘Yeah! I’m definitely down to do it.’ I’m going to hold him up to it, too.

“We’ve got to put the wheels in motion.”

While Debbie loves the fact she’s still performing, she admitted she misses the presence of Joni, who died in 2017 aged 60.

She said: “I love my sister, she was such a dynamic person on stage, she actually encouraged me to be more wild on stage.”

Debbie recently admitted she’d love to bag the legends’ slot at Glastonbury.

Sister Sledge performed at Glastonbury - which takes place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, South West England - back in 2004, being the second act of the day to step foot on the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday, which was headlined by Sir Paul McCartney.

When asked if she would love to return to Glastonbury in the coveted place on the bill, Debbie answered: "I would love that.”

She added: "We had a chance to appear at Glastonbury back in the day with Joni – who I just miss a lot - it was wonderful."

And her daughter Camille echoed her mother's sentiments, by saying: "I would love it. The fans at Glastonbury are crazy and wild. I love it."