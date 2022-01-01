Miley Cyrus wants to be removed from Morrissey's new album

Miley Cyrus allegedly wants her vocals to be removed from a song on Morrissey's upcoming album.



In a post on his website titled "Miley Cyrus Is a Punk Rocker", the Smiths frontman claimed that Miley no longer wanted her vocals on a collaboration titled I Am Veronica, which appears on his forthcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers.



"Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song I Am Veronica for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago. This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers," reads the message, which was posted over the weekend.



The post was accompanied by a photo of Miley and Morrissey in a recording studio.



The previous day, a message on the website revealed the rocker had parted ways with both his record label and management.



"Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles)," the message states.



Bonfire of Teenagers was originally due to be released in February, but Morrissey claimed in November that the album was no longer on the schedule.



The British singer has been a polarising figure in recent years thanks to his support for the far-right political party For Britain and his controversial opinions on a number of sensitive topics. Morrissey said in an interview last year that he "unintentionally invented the condition of being cancelled".



In November, he angered his fans in Los Angeles by ending his concert at the Greek Theatre after 30 minutes without explanation.