Tory Lanez's fans call for appeal after he's found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez's fans recently launched a petition calling for his conviction to be appealed after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

On Friday, the jury at Los Angeles Superior Court found the rapper/singer, real name Daystar Peterson, guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence for allegedly shooting Megan in both feet in July 2020.

The Canadian star, who showed no reaction when the verdict was read out, was taken to jail immediately after his conviction and will be sentenced on 27 January. He faces more than 20 years in prison.

His fans swiftly set up a petition on Change.org titled "Appeal Tory Lanez Verdict Immediately" and it has already achieved its goal of 35,000 signatures.

The organiser called the conviction "a true miscarriage of justice" and claimed the prosecution did not prove Lanez "undoubtedly committed any crime".

"A circus of speculation, insufficient evidence, inconsistencies, and drunken memories left us without much moral certainty of any truth," the petition reads. "This petition is not to tear down nor chatise (sic) Megan Thee Stallion, but it is about asking our justice system to do the right thing. An the injustice for one of us is an injustice for us all (sic).

"Simply, the case against Tory Lanez deserves a more thorough investigation. Appeal his case and grant him a fair trial. Help me get the California justice system to do the right thing!!!! Let's protect our community from injustice."

The Hot Girl Summer rapper, who testified Lanez shot her after an argument during the trial, was not present for the verdict. One of her lawyers told reporters on Friday: "The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg."