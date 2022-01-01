NEWS Cliff Richard wants to collaborate with Stormzy on festive tune Newsdesk Share with :





Sir Cliff Richard has admitted he would collaborate with rapper Stormzy next year on a festive duet, as the pair recently battled it out for Christmas number 1.



Sir Cliff’s latest offering ‘Christmas With Cliff’ reached number 2 in the final Christmas album charts, with Taylor Swift at number 1.



The ‘Mistletoe and Wine’ singer was beaten by Stormzy in the previous weeks chart, with the rapper at number 1 and Cliff at number 2.



Cliff said: “My album came in at two in the charts that covers Spotify and all those things but I came in at No1 on the physical chart. I’d rather be No1 but I keep saying to people, at least I’m going up – Stormzy at one, there’s only one way for him to go.”



He was then asked if he’d take part in a festive duet with Stormzy next year on Iain Dale’s All Talk podcast, Cliff said: “Why not?”



Cliff even admitted to buying his own albums, saying “I’ve bought half a dozen of my own albums”.



Taken from the album, the ‘Summer Holiday’ hit-maker recently released single ‘Heart Of Christmas’, with a special performance on This Morning.



The 82-year old will embark on a tour next year called ‘The Blue Sapphire Tour 2023’ with six nights in London, with other dates in Glasgow and Blackpool.



