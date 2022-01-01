Mariah Carey creates her own 'Christmas moments' during festive season

Mariah Carey creates major "moments" for her family during the holidays.



The superstar goes all out each festive season, throwing parties and decorating her home.



Speaking to W magazine about how she celebrates Christmas Day, Mariah revealed that she organises all sorts of cute activities - including a visit from Santa Claus.



"I create my own Christmas moment. I mean, Santa Claus visits us," she smiled. "He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating - this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things. That's just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer."



Mariah went on to emphasise that Christmas makes her very happy, but now, most of the focus is on her 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.



"When you grow up with a messed-up life and then you're able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me," the All I Want for Christmas Is You hitmaker continued. "That's why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be."