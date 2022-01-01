Dolly Parton started celebrating Christmas after Thanksgiving

Dolly Parton started celebrating Christmas the day after Thanksgiving.

The country music icon is a big fan of the festive season, and during an interview for The Tennessean, she revealed that she began putting up her decorations in late November.

"It doesn't take much for me to get in the spirit: some decorations, some Christmas music and I'm good to go. In my own life, for real, I start my Christmas decorations and singing Christmas songs the day after Thanksgiving," she told the outlet. "I start decorating outside putting the wreaths on the gates and Christmas trees outside. From then till first of the year, I'm celebrating Christmas."

This year, Dolly got into the spirit even earlier than usual though, as she filmed Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas at her Dollywood theme park in East Tennessee back in August.

And the Jolene hitmaker was thrilled to be able to host the likes of her special guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, and Zach Williams.

"This is a good time to feel like you're bringing your family closer together," the 76-year-old added. "And (bring) the world closer together if you can."

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas premiered on NBC earlier this month.