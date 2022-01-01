NEWS Taylor Swift secures 2022’s Christmas Number 1 album with 'Midnights' Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift’s Midnights has returned to the top of the Official Albums Chart, becoming 2022’s Official Christmas Number 1 Album in the process.



Following an intense chart battle with Cliff Richard, Taylor reigns supreme this week, regaining her Number 1 spot with over 17,000 chart units.



Midnights now joins 2020’s pandemic opus folklore as Taylor’s only LPs to spend three weeks at the summit. Earlier this year, Midnights’ Number 1 debut helped the pop superstar become the female solo artist with the second-most chart-topping LPs in UK chart history; with a total of nine to her name.



Chart legend Cliff Richard rebounds six places with his latest festive collection Christmas With Cliff this week (2), once again assuming his highest chart position since 1993’s Number 1 The Album.



The UK’s modern King of Christmas, Michael Bublé, rises one spot today with chart staple Christmas (3), while Andrea Bocelli and his children Matteo and Virginia climb two with A Family Christmas (5).



George Ezra’s third Number 1 album Gold Rush Kid also re-enters the Top 10 today, up eleven thanks to the recent release of a special Christmas Edition (9).



Across the wider chart, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe charm their way up two on last week with Together In Vegas (16), and The 1975’s former chart-topper Being Funny In A Foreign Language rises three (27).



Re-entering the Top 40 thanks to an uplift in physical copies are Aled Jones & Russell Watson’s Christmas With Aled & Russell (29) and actor Luke Evans’ A Song For You (30).



And finally, Wet Leg’s Mercury Prize-nominated eponymous debut album also lifts back into the Top 40 today (37), having peaked at Number 1 upon release earlier this year.



