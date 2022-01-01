Ari Lennox's is quitting touring

Ari Lennox's ‘Age/Sex/Location’ tour will be her last.



The 31-year-old singer has announced she is set to quit touring after the final jaunt across North America, which kicks off on January 26 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, and wraps in Washington D.C. on March 29.



Ari - who released the album of the same name on J. Cole’s Dreamville record label in September - dealt a blow to European fans as the tour will not be coming across the pond, "due to reasons out of my control".



She tweeted: "Age Sex Location will be my last tour. I love my genuine fans so much and can’t wait to give you my all every night!! Europe I love you but unfortunately there will not be a tour due to reasons out of my control. Happy holidays. See you soon Vegas!"



A year ago, Ari was arrested in Amsterdam after "reacting" to allegedly being "racially" profiled by a member of staff at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.



She told fans at the time: “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.



“F*** Amsterdam security. They hate black people.”



She was arrested for disturbing public order.



A KLM spokesperson said at the time: “There was an altercation … about seeing her identification.



“The lady did not show the correct document. When the employee confronted her, she drew the wrong conclusions.”







Ari Lennox's remaining tour dates:







January 2023



26 – Las Vegas, NV, House Of Blues



28 – Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren



29 – Anaheim, CA, House Of Blues







February 2023



2 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern



4 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern



5 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater



7 – Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom



9 – Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre



11 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theater



14 – Denver, CO, Summit



16 – San Antonio, TX, Aztec Theatre



17 – Dallas, TX, House Of Blues



19 – Houston, TX, House Of Blues



21 – Austin, TX, Emo’s Austin



22 – New Orleans, LA, The Fillmore



24 – Orlando, FL, House Of Blues



26 – Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy



27 – Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore







March 2023



2 – Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works



4 – Wallingford, CT, Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre



5 – Boston, MA, House Of Blues



7 – Toronto, ON, History



8 – Chicago, IL, House Of Blues



10 – Chicago, IL, House Of Blues



14 – Minneapolis, MN, The Fillmore



16 – Detroit, MI, The Fillmore



17 – Cleveland, OH, House Of Blues



18 – Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore



21 – New York, NY, Terminal 5



22 – New York, NY, Terminal 5



25 – Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore



26 – Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore



28 – Washington D.C., Howard Theatre



29 – Washington D.C., Howard Theatre