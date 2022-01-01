Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine 'wouldn't wish' Tory Lanez trial 'on anyone'

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine wouldn't wish her Tory Lanez shooting trial on anyone.



The WAP rapper testified on 13 December in a trial against Tory, who is accused of shooting her in the feet during a roadside dispute following a party in July 2020.



More than a week after Megan's testimony, her boyfriend Pardison released a statement supporting her and women who come forward about injustice generally.



"To any woman, especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you," Pardison wrote on his Instagram Stories on Thursday. "When you do find the courage to speak up... it seems you will be ridiculed... your credibility will (be) questioned... your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass... in an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public."



He continued, "To anyone with a daughter, sister, mother, niece or aunt... I pray for their protection... I pray for their covering. I wouldn't wish this on anyone."



Closing arguments in the trial concluded on Thursday and the jury began its deliberations.