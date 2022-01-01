Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine 'wouldn't wish' Tory Lanez trial 'on anyone'

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine released a statement amid her trial.

The WAP rapper testified on 13 December in a trial against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot during a roadside dispute in 2020.

A week after Megan’s testimony, her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine released a statement supporting her and women who come forward about violence generally.

“To any woman, especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you,” Pardison wrote in a Thursday Instagram Story. “When you do find the courage to speak up… it seems you will be ridiculed… your credibility will (be) questioned... your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass… in an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public.”

He continued, “To anyone with a daughter, sister, mother, niece or aunt… I pray for their protection... I pray for their covering.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”