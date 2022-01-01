NEWS George Ezra, Mo Gilligan, Fleur East, Tom Grennan & Ella Henderson join ‘Christmas Together’ Newsdesk Share with :





Stations across the Hits Radio Network are coming together on Christmas Day to broadcast a very special show. Christmas Together will unite listeners across the UK during Christmas lunch, to provide companionship and entertainment to those who may be feeling lonely this Christmas. The special festive show, airing from 1pm-4pm, is being supported by the government’s mental health initiative, Better Health-Every Mind Matters.



Hosted by Steve Furnell, Christmas Together will broadcast across The Hits Radio Network, which reaches 6.6m listeners every week. Research shows that radio keeps 84% of people in the UK company, which is why Christmas Together will help support anyone who may be feeling lonely or isolated this Christmas time. Stars including Tom Grennan, George Ezra, Fleur East, Jason Manford and Mo Gilligan will join the show, taking part in an interactive quiz – which anyone listening can play along with online. There will also be an exclusive cover of a Christmas classic from British pop star Ella Henderson and several more special surprises.



Throughout Christmas Together, mental health campaign Better Health-Every Mind Matters will provide helpful tips and resources to help listeners lift someone out of loneliness, by encouraging small acts of kindness which in turn can help us all to feel less lonely this festive season. Listeners can also generate a Mind Plan, where they can get a personalised, mental health action plan with practical tips to deal with loneliness, anxiety and stress, boost their mood and sleep better.

