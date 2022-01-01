Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler announce divorce after 25 years of marriage

British singer Kim Wilde has announced her divorce from husband Hal Fowler after more than 25 years of marriage.



The couple, who share two children, married in September 1996 after appearing together in a stage musical based on The Whos rock opera Tommy.



A joint statement shared on Wilde's social media accounts on Wednesday night revealed they split last year.



"Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler wish to announce that they amicably separated by agreement last year and have divorced," their statement read. "No third party is involved. They remain on good terms and wish only the best for each other in the next phases of their lives. No further comment or statements will be made."



After rising to fame as a pop star in the U.K. in the 1980s, the Kids in America singer, 62, later branched out into acting and appeared as Mrs. Walker, Tommy's mum, in the West End version of the rock musical. Fowler, 54, starred in the supporting role of Cousin Kevin. It ran for a year from early 1996.



They share a son, Harry Tristan, 24, and a daughter, Rose Elisabeth, 22.