Sexual assault charges against Rex Orange County dropped

Sexual assault charges brought against British musician Rex Orange County have been dropped shortly before trial.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter, real name Alexander O'Connor, appeared in court in October facing six charges of touching a woman without consent. He had been scheduled to stand trial in January.

However, on Thursday, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that the evidence "no longer met" its test for prosecution.

O'Connor, who denied the allegations, shared a statement on Instagram, which read: "Today, all charges against me have been dropped. The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial, not guilty verdicts were entered to all the charges.

"I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind."

He went on to explain that CCTV footage and a witness statement helped prove his version of events.

"The only evidence against me was the individual's account," he added. "However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police, which did not support the allegations against me."

O'Connor, who has worked with the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Randy Newman, and Chance the Rapper, went on to thank his family and those who had helped him through a "difficult time".

The musician cancelled tour dates in July, citing "unforeseen personal circumstances", and news of the charges emerged in October.