' I can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve made': Leigh-Anne Pinnock has plenty of music in store for fans

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has vowed to give fans "as much music as I can" when it's ready.

The Little Mix star has admitted her first solo tunes are coming along "slowly but surely" and she can't wait to share what she's been working on with fans.

In her newsletter, she wrote: “I’ve been working really hard on music that’s coming together slowly but surely.

“I’m so happy with what we’ve made so far but I know there’s much more to do.

“I’ve been so lucky to work with some incredible songwriters, producers and creatives so far and I can’t wait for you to hear what we’ve made.”

She added: “I’ve got some exciting projects I can’t wait to share with you all, and of course, I’ll be giving you as much music as I can as soon as it’s ready.”

The singer has been working with Beyoncé and Rihanna's producer.

Hit-Boy - whose real name is Chauncey Hollis - spent time in the studio in Los Angeles with Leigh-Anne earlier this year, with the pair working on a number of tracks.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column in November: “Leigh-Anne has been working out what sort of music feels best for her, and she’s been making great progress.

“A lot of the songs have a heavy R'n'B vibe and others have strong hip-hop influences.

“It’s the music she listens to the most so it makes sense to follow that path.

“Leigh has great names working with her so she is on to a winner.”

Back in June, Leigh-Anne's record label launched an investigation after an early demo of her solo track, 'I Need You', leaked online.

Warner Music swiftly had links to the recording taken down.

Leigh-Anne has also been working with Tayla Parx, who co-wrote the girl group's hit single 'Sweet Melody'.

It was also claimed that Leigh-Anne is set to drop her last name for her solo releases.

The 31-year-old star bought the domain Leigh-Anne.com, which is currently "under construction".