Arctic Monkeys take pop-up bar on tour

Arctic Monkeys take a flight case that turns into a pop-up bar on tour with them.

According to Inhaler frontman Eli Hewson - whose band supported the indie legends in Europe this summer - Alex Turner and co advised them to get their own portable bar to give any room an ambience.

He said: “They were telling me about this flight case, which has a lamp in, a table, so they bring the bar with them (on tour).

“They were like, ‘Get one of these as soon as you can. It’ll make any drab room feel mint’.”

Drummer Ryan McMahon admitted he didn't feel "worthy" of opening for the "greatest rock and roll band in the world".

He told Far Out Magazine: “Every night, we just got to watch them be the greatest rock band in the world.

“They’re just so on it, and for a band that hadn’t toured in like three years, they really proved why they’re still at the top, and their new album is so fun to listen to. The fact we get to do it all again goes back to that imposter syndrome. We don’t feel worthy of it at all.”

Inhaler will once again hit the road with Arctic Monkeys on their 10-date jaunt in 2023.

The run kicks off in Linz, Austria on April 24, 2023, and wraps on May 9 in Paris, France.

The 'R U Mine?' hitmakers will then kick off the UK leg in Bristol on May 29, before heading to North America in August.

It was recently reported that the 'Do I Wanna Know?' hitmakers have signed up to headline Glastonbury 2023.

They are said to have already started preparations for the gig, which will be the third time they have joined the festival and 10 years since they last appeared on the festival’s Pyramid Stage.

A source told The Sun: “Alex Turner and the band are coming back to Glastonbury, and this time their set is going to be even bigger and better.

“The lads have signed on the dotted line and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June.

“It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while.

“After the festival dates lined up with their upcoming tour they said they couldn’t not play there again.

“The band are in the process of putting together their team and are working on making their performance one of Glastonbury’s most memorable.”

They left a telling gap in the dates that coincides with Glastonbury 2023, which will run from June 21 to 25.