Shania Twain found posing topless for photoshoot 'really liberating'

Shania Twain found posing topless for a recent photoshoot to be "liberating".

For the cover art for her new single Waking Up Dreaming, the You're Still the One hitmaker is pictured posing in a cowboy hat, pink boots, and with her arms strategically placed across her chest.

In an interview for People, Shania explained that she felt entirely confident with the concept.

"I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear - if you're wearing it with that, it's fashionable. I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don't need to hide behind the clothes," she said. "I can't even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I'm not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It's really liberating."

Shania went on to insist she's not shy about her "menopausal body" and hopes to inspire other women to embrace their figures.

"I want other women that are ageing, or any women... even if you're 12 and you're developing, you shouldn't feel like you need to hide behind your fear or your self-conscious shield," the 57-year-old continued. "But you have to do it within your own sense of what is right and good and safe for you."

Shania's sixth studio album, Queen of Me, is set to be released in February.