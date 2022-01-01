Offset 'fake smiling' after bandmate Takeoff's death

Offset has given his fans an update on his wellbeing following his bandmate Takeoff's death.



Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed on 1 November this year outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas at the age of 28, prompting an outpouring of grief from musicians on social media.



His Migos bandmate Offset, who is also his cousin once removed, took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared a picture of Takeoff giving the audience the peace hand sign while onstage performing. In the caption, he gave fans an update on how he is doing following the tragedy.



"S**t not easy fake smiling and s**t tryna keep walking with my head up (sic)," he wrote.



Offset - whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus - formed the rap group Migos with Takeoff and his cousin - Takeoff's uncle - Quavo.



Since Takeoff's death, Offset has tweeted that he is "in a dark place", and "missing everything" about his relative, especially "that smile".