Selena Gomez and The Weeknd shortlisted for 95th Oscars music categories

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, and other artists have been shortlisted for Oscars in 2023.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday that the shortlists for 10 of their categories in the 2023 Oscars have been finalised.

The categories with finalised shortlists include Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects.

Among the shortlisted entries for Best Original Song is Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, The Weeknd's Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from Avatar: The Way of Water, David Byrne's This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Selena Gomez's My Mind And Me from her documentary of the same name, Diane Warren's Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, LCD Soundsystem's New Body Rhumba from White Noise, and Giveon's Time from Amsterdam.

The music branch will vote again in January to select five nominees for each category, Variety reports.

Carolina would mark Taylor Swift's, and Lift Me Up would mark Rihanna's, first Oscar nominations. Nothing Is Lost would mark The Weeknd's second nomination.

Lady Gaga is already an Oscar winner for 2018's Shallow from A Star Is Born, while David Byrne previously won an Oscar as co-composer of the score for 1987's The Last Emperor and Diane Warren won an honorary Oscar for her career of movie songwriting.