Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst offers to help Elon Musk with Twitter

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst has offered to "help" Elon Musk with Twitter.

Earlier this week, the tech magnate stirred debate online when he asked users to vote on a poll asking whether he should step down as chief executive of the social media site.

Approximately 58 per cent of more than 17.5 million users voted in favour of him exiting, and on Wednesday, Musk announced that he would resign from the position "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job".

In response, Durst reached out to the billionaire via Twitter.

"@elonmusk good morning, sir," he wrote. "Myself and @limpbizkit are available for any help you may want or need at Twitter. Happy Holidays."

Durst didn't detail the capacity in which he is willing to support Musk.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has been criticised over his plans to introduce new features to the site, with some users concerned his calls for greater free speech may lead to a rise in misinformation and harassment.