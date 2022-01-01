Lil Wayne sued for wrongful termination by former chef

Lil Wayne has been hit with a wrongful termination lawsuit by his former chef.

Morghan Medlock recently filed court documents against the Lollipop rapper accusing him of wrongful termination, retaliation, and a number of unlawful practices for allegedly firing her for taking time off to help her hospitalised son.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Medlock claimed she was in Las Vegas with the hip-hop star and his team over Memorial Day weekend in May when she discovered her 10-year-old son had been hospitalised with a head injury.

Medlock wanted to return to Los Angeles to be with her child but Wayne's team allegedly kept delaying organising flights so she took care of it herself and left Sin City after notifying Wayne's assistant about the situation.

After her son got better, Medlock claims she got the cold shoulder when she tried to return to work and was later formally let go, after almost two years in the position.

Medlock claims firing someone because they missed work to care for their child is a violation of California law, and she is seeking at least $500,000 (£413,000) from the hip-hop star.

Wayne has not yet responded to the lawsuit.