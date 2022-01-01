John Mayer insists Your Body Is a Wonderland was about first girlfriend

John Mayer has debunked a rumour suggesting Your Body Is a Wonderland was written about a celebrity.

It has been widely speculated the singer's breakout sophomore single was about actress Jennifer Love Hewitt as they dated around the same time the Grammy Award-winning track was released in 2002.

However, during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, John insisted he wrote the song before he had even met a celebrity.

"That was about my first girlfriend," he said. "That was about the feeling, which I think was already sort of nostalgic... I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16."

When host Alex Cooper admitted she always thought it was about a celebrity, whom she did not name, he replied, "No, that's one of those things where people just sort of formed that idea, it gets reinforced over the years. No, no, no. I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song."

Elsewhere during the interview, the 45-year-old revealed that he did not possess an "alpha" jock-style attitude at school.

"I didn't have a presence. So I think that one of the bigger misnomers about me is that there's like a jocky-ness to me, you know?" he shared. "Like there's an alpha, musician jocky-ness to me and the bottom line is, like, I went to school to get it over with. And my life began at three o'clock in the afternoon when I came home and played guitar."