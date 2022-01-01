NEWS Girls Aloud raise over 1 million pound for breast cancer charities Newsdesk Share with :





Girls Aloud, including Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts have raised over one million pounds for breast cancer charities, in aid of their late bandmate Sarah Harding.



After reuniting with each other at various fundraising events and Nicola’s filming of her Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, Roberts said on The One Show last night: ‘It’s nice that we do all support each other in our individual things,’ she told the programme.



I think this year we spent a lot more time together because we did a lot of fundraising efforts for breast cancer awareness and to raise funds for different breast cancer charities on behalf of our bandmate Sarah.’



‘It was nice to end the year on just something where we could all get together and it’s Christmas spirit,’ she said of the upcoming special.



‘And, to end the year on such a positive note where we can now actually say that all of the fundraising efforts, we’ve raised over £1million for breast cancer.’



It comes after the group took part in a special Gala and Race For Life in memory of Sarah. More recently, they released a vinyl of their iconic debut ‘Sound Of The Underground’ which went to number 1 on the Official Vinyl Charts Top 40 and Top 100, with 100% of the proceeds going to charity.