John Mayer doesn't 'really date' anymore

John Mayer stopped going on dates after he became sober.

The singer, who has famously been romantically involved with celebrities including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Jennifer Aniston, revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast how getting sober has had an impact on dating.

"Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn't exist in a kind of... it's not patterned anymore," he told host Alex Cooper. "I don't really date - I don't think that I have to, to be quite honest. I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don't have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage."

John, 45, hasn't had a drink since October 2016. He previously explained that he got sober after making "made quite a fool" of himself at Drake's 30th birthday party, after which he had a six-day hangover.

During the interview, the Your Body Is a Wonderland hitmaker addressed his womaniser reputation and explained that he grew up believing that if somebody showed an interest in him, it was an "accident" so he should "capitalise" on the opportunity.

"And so I felt very deeply when somebody liked me. Very deeply," he added.

John also insisted he has always hoped that each of his relationships would last.

"Every relationship I've ever been in was devoted to the idea that this could go the distance," he shared. "My entire life, today included, if you told me that I could have a great two months with someone but it would end on the first day of the third month, I would not be interested. I've always sought potential for a long-term relationship."