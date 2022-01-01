Tom DeLonge says new Blink-182 album due in the next 'few months'

Blink-182's new album will be out "in a few months", according to Tom DeLonge.



The pop punk legends have been back in the studio for the first time in a decade as the original lineup of Tom, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, and released the new single 'EDGING' in October.



And now, co-frontman Tom has teased a release date for the LP, writing on Instagram: “New Album Coming in a few months."



The 'All The Small Things' rockers are also set for their biggest tour to date, with concerts in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand and their first-ever shows in Latin America.



The mammoth tour will begin next March and will conclude in February 2024.



The three original Blink-182 members met up before Mark was undergoing treatment for cancer last year and he revealed that the three were in a good place earlier this year.



He said of the band's relationship: "It's actually better than it used to be.



"There was no agenda (when they met up). There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room."



Mark, 50, added: "I keep writing music, and I'm open to whatever the next phase of Blink is. I'm hopeful for the future. I'm just damn glad to be here."



Blink released 2016's 'California' and 2019's 'Nine' with Tom's stand-in, Alkaline Trios Matt Skiba.



The last record with Tom was 2011's 'Neighborhoods'.