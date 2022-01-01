Terry Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer before his death

The Specials singer Terry Hall battled pancreatic cancer and diabetes before he died.



Members of the British ska band announced on social media on Monday that the singer had passed away after a "brief illness" at the age of 63.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, his bandmate Horace Panter revealed that they were all set to record a reggae album in Los Angeles in November before Hall became ill with a suspected stomach bug.



"The next week, Terry is no better and is in hospital. There’s not much we can do except wait for him to get better. Sunday October 2nd and I get a phone call from Manager Steve. And everything turns to s**t," he recalled. "Terry’s illness is a lot worse than we thought. He has been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas which has spread to his liver.



"He has developed diabetes due to his pancreas being attacked. This has to be treated first, then it’s a regime of chemotherapy... He is in and out of hospital to stabilise the diabetes issue and also to manage pain."



Panter explained that their album plans were put on hold as they waited for Hall to get better. The chemotherapy had started "favourably" and the band predicted it would be until at least March 2023 before they could get back to work.



"Beginning of December and reports are not good. Terry has lost a lot of weight and is very frail," he recalled of Hall's final days. "15th December and Manager Steve drives up to London to visit. He calls me on his return journey and says things are not looking promising. Terry is dying. The next day he is put on morphine and is more-or-less unconscious for most of the time."



Panter asked to visit his bandmate but Hall's wife Lindy advised against it and held her phone to her husband's ear while he, his bandmates and family members said their goodbyes.



"Terry died around half past 5 the next evening, Sunday 18th December. The world has lost a unique voice and I have lost a good friend," Panter concluded his post.