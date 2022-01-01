Britney Spears reaches out to estranged mother Lynne Spears amid family feud

Britney Spears has extended an olive branch to her estranged mother Lynne Spears amid their feud.



The Toxic hitmaker invited her mum to meet up with her for coffee in an Instagram post on Tuesday night.



"After no coffee for 15 years ... Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I'm treated as an equal ... let's have coffee and talk about it !!!" she wrote in the caption of a selfie she claims she took in Mexico.



Following the termination of her controversial conservatorship in November 2021, the popstar has regularly criticised her family for their treatment of her over the course of the 13-year arrangement.



Back in October, Lynne offered her daughter an apology for all the pain she suffered under the agreement and urged her to let them discuss it in person.



"I am sooo sorry for your pain!" Lynne wrote in an Instagram comment. "I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you! Please unblock me, so I can speak to you in person. Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that's hurt you!"



However, Britney rejected her mother's attempt to reconcile by responding, "Mom take your apology and go f**k yourself !!! And to all the doctors for f**king with my mind... I pray you all burn in hell !!!"



In addition to her mother, the singer also recently had a change of heart with her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears. To celebrate her 41st birthday earlier this month, Britney heaped praise on Jamie Lynn and called her "my heart" in an Instagram post.