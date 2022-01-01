Meghan Trainor dreams of becoming pregnant in 2023

Meghan Trainor hopes to fall pregnant with her second child next year.

The All About That Bass singer explained in an interview with People that she and her husband Daryl Sabara want to ultimately have four children so she hopes to be pregnant with her second in 2023.

When asked for her goals for next year, she said, "Hopefully, I'll be pregnant. I'm trying to make four children, so I've got to get on it!"

Meghan, 28, and Spy Kids actor Daryl welcomed their first child, a son named Riley, in February 2021, and becoming a mother has made the singer feel fearless.

"After having a baby, I was like, there's nothing I can't do," she stated. "So now I'm just trying to knock off all my dreams on my dream list."

The Lips Are Movin hitmaker previously told the publication back in October that she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) over Riley's difficult birth. He was placed in the neonatal intensive care unit due to health problems and Meghan admitted it was "very frustrating" not being given answers "for why my kid didn't wake up for a week".

She acknowledged that it's anxiety-inducing thinking about that traumatic time while trying for another baby.

"It's scary going into another pregnancy being like, 'Well, I hope that doesn't happen again.' Do I have to change up my whole life? I don't know," she explained. "So it's infuriating."